Kuwait Amir Invited To Arab Summit Due In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday received a written letter from Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa inviting him to the 33rd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, due in Manama in May.

The letter was handed to His Highness the Amir by the Bahraini Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Salah Ali Al-Malki.

State officials attended the meeting of the envoy with His Highness the Amir at Bayan Palace. (end)

tm









MENAFN25032024000071011013ID1108017334