Ramadan Recipes: Carrot Fritters Nestled In Delicious Pistachio Sauce

These sweet and savory Turkish carrot fritters are believed to date back to Ottoman palace kitchens, where dried fruits and nuts were often combined in dishes. Chef José Andrés brought the idea back from a small shop in Istanbul and put them on the menu at his D.C. restaurant Zaytinya, where they became one of the most popular mezze.

You'll end up with more of the rich pistachio sauce than you need for this recipe, but you'll be glad to have it, as it's as thick - and delectable - as a great hummus, good for dipping into with raw vegetables.

The fritters are particularly well suited to the air fryer; see variations for instructions.

Carrot Fritters with Pistachio Sauce

4 servings (makes about 20 fritters)

Active time: 45 mins; Total time: 1 hour 15 mins

Make ahead: The pistachio sauce can be made and refrigerated for up to 3 days before serving with the fritters. The balls of carrot mixture can be refrigerated for up to 3 days before frying. Bring both to room temperature before frying the fritters.

Storage: Refrigerate the fritters and sauce separately for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

For the sauce

1 1/4 cups (5 3/4 ounces) raw shelled pistachios, plus more for garnish

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 medium yellow onion (4 ounces total), thinly sliced

1/2 garlic clove, chopped

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

Water, as needed

For the fritters

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

5 medium carrots (1 1/4 pounds), scrubbed, trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 tablespoons water, plus more if needed

1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped, plus leaves for garnish

1/2 cup panko, plus more if needed

3 dried apricot halves, quartered

2 scallions, trimmed and chopped

1 large egg

1/2 garlic clove, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, plus leaves for garnish

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons pine nuts

2 cups canola oil or other neutral oil, for frying

STEPS

Make the sauce: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Spread the pistachios on a small sheet pan and toast, tossing occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly golden, 5 minutes.

Transfer the toasted pistachios and onions to a blender, and add the garlic, lemon juice, parsley, salt and peppercorns. Pulse a few times until the mixture is chopped evenly. With the motor running, pour in the remaining 3/4 cup of olive oil and blend on HIGH until the mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. If needed, add water, a few tablespoons at a time, to achieve a consistency similar to hummus. You should have about 2 cups sauce; reserve 1/2 cup to use in this recipe and refrigerate the remainder for another use.

Make the fritters: Set the same skillet you used for the onions over medium heat and warm the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the carrots and cook, stirring often, just until they start to soften, 5 minutes. Add the water, cover the skillet and let the carrots steam until they are easily mashed with a fork, about 10 minutes, adding more water if needed. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Transfer the carrots to a food processor and add the parsley, panko, apricots, scallions, egg, garlic, dill, mint, salt, paprika, cayenne and black pepper. Pulse several times, scraping down the sides periodically, until the mixture is coarsely ground and holds together when pinched. Add a little more panko, up to 1 tablespoon, if the mixture seems too wet. Add the pine nuts and pulse once or twice, just to mix.

In a large Dutch oven or other deep pot over medium heat, heat the canola oil until it registers 350 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. (If you don't have an instant-read thermometer, drop a tiny bit of the batter into the oil and if it sizzles immediately, the oil is ready.) Set a wire rack over a large sheet pan next to the stovetop.

While the oil heats, scoop 2-tablespoon portions (scant 1 1/4 ounces or 33 grams) of the carrot mixture and form them into balls, setting them on a plate as you go.

When the oil is hot, carefully slide half of the carrot balls into the oil and fry until deeply browned and crisp, 4 to 5 minutes, turning halfway through. Use a wire skimmer or slotted spoon to transfer the fritters to the wire rack to drain. Let the oil return to 350 degrees, then repeat with the remaining fritters.

To serve, spread 1/2 cup of the pistachio sauce on a large serving platter, nestle the fritters on top, and garnish with chopped pistachios, mint leaves and parsley.

Substitutions:

Vegan? >> Use liquid egg replacer instead of the egg.

Gluten-free? >> Use gluten-free panko.

Dried apricots >> Prunes.

Variations: To make this in an air fryer, set the air fryer to 400 degrees and preheat until the appliance signals it's ready. Spray the carrot balls all over with cooking spray, and add them to the basket in one layer, ensuring that none of the pieces touch. Air fry for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the fritters are browned and crisp, turning them halfway through.

Nutrition per serving (5 fritters plus 2 Tbsp. sauce): 424 calories, 27g carbohydrates, 47mg cholesterol, 34g fat, 7g fiber, 7g protein, 4g saturated fat, 697mg sodium, 11g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

Adapted from "Zaytinya” by José Andrés (Ecco, 2024).