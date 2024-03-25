QNB Awarded Euromoney's 'Best Private Bank' In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, won Euromoney's award for“Best Private Bank for 2024” in Qatar, a reflection of its pioneer position in investments and private banking.

The prestigious award represents the highest distinction to the banks who demonstrate an exceptional business performance in private banking industry.

Part of the QNB Group, QNB Private is the first private bank in Qatar which provides world-class wealth management for its customers who are given access to globally recognized wealth management opportunities and a team of advisors.

From private banking to wealth management, QNB Private's products and solutions are specially designed to meet customers' financial needs and satisfy their aspirations.

Adel Khashabi, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Asset and Wealth Management said:“Winning this prestigious award aligns with our belief that private banking is a personal journey where each customer receives a customized experience bringing international wealth management expertise and tailor-made solutions.

Our qualified wealth management team work closely with customers to understand their individual financial needs and develop investment portfolios to meet their expectations in line with our vision to become their trusted financial partner for generations to come.”

Euromoney's recognition was based on comprehensive certified qualitative and quantitative criteria and standards across a range of measures.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of over 4,800 machines.