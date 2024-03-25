IMF chief urges China to adopt economic reforms to tackle real estate crisis

(MENAFN) Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), delivered a message of urgency on Sunday, emphasizing the need for China to embark on a journey of economic renewal to address pressing issues such as the real estate market crisis and to stimulate consumption and productivity. Speaking during a meeting attended by senior Chinese officials and executives from international companies, Georgieva highlighted the critical juncture at which China finds itself, presenting a choice between relying on traditional policies or embracing a transformation for sustained high-quality growth in the future.



Georgieva's remarks underscored the importance of adopting policies that are tailored to the evolving economic landscape, signaling a departure from past approaches. While officials at the China Development Forum expressed confidence in the country's ability to achieve its economic targets, including a projected five percent growth rate for the current year, Georgieva emphasized the necessity for more substantial reforms to address structural challenges and unlock growth potential.



Despite pledges to support key sectors deemed as "new productive forces" by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Georgieva indicated that the commitments made fell short of the transformative changes advocated by the IMF. The IMF's analysis suggests that a policy framework prioritizing consumer-centric strategies could yield significant economic benefits, potentially adding USD3.5 trillion to the Chinese economy over the next 15 years. This highlights the potential for innovative policy approaches to not only address immediate challenges but also to catalyze long-term economic growth and sustainability.



Georgieva's call for economic renewal reflects a recognition of the need for bold and forward-thinking reforms to navigate the complexities of the modern global economy. As China grapples with internal challenges and external pressures, the IMF's recommendations serve as a reminder of the importance of adaptability and innovation in driving economic progress. The path forward for China hinges on its ability to embrace change and implement policies that are conducive to inclusive and sustainable growth, ultimately shaping the trajectory of its economic future.

