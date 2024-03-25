Sainz Wins Australian Grand Prix As Verstappen Retires

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix in
2024 Formula One World Championship round 3 on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Ferrari dominated the race as Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles
Leclerc finished second, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max
Verstappen, along with two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and
George Russell, had to retire the race.
Sainz won with 1:20:26.843 time, while Leclerc finished second
with +2.366 seconds and McLaren's Lando Norris was third with
+5.904 seconds at Albert Park Circuit.
Verstappen had to retire due to a brake problem, Hamilton's car
suffered an engine problem and Russell crashed out.
Verstappen still leads the driver standings with 51 points,
while Leclerc follows him with 47 points and Red Bull driver Sergio
Perez is at the third spot with 46 points.
Constructor standings is led by Red Bull Racing with 97 points,
while Ferrari are placed second with 93 points and McLaren are
third with 55 points.
The round 4 of Formula One World Championship, Japanese Grand
Prix, will be held on April 7.
