U.S. Vice President Rejects Putin's Claim Ukraine Involved In Deadly Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Ukraine was involved in Friday's deadly attack in Moscow.

That's according to ABC News , Ukrinform reports.

To a correspondent's question if the U.S. had evidence to back Putin's accusation, the vice president said "No".

"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," the vice president said.

She added that "what has happened in an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of March 22, a group of armed men went on a shooting rampage at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The terrorist attack left at least 133 dead and 152 injured.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Despite this, Russian officials and propagandists continue to try to frame Ukraine.

On Sunday, the UK warned Putin against exploiting the terrorist attack as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.

