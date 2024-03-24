Asia-Pacific News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BEIJING - Chris Torrens, a veteran risk and compliance expert with more than two decades of experience, has joined APCO as the managing director of Greater China. Prior to joining APCO, Torrens was a partner at Control Risks, where he led the geopolitical risk and compliance teams in EMEA and Greater China for 18 years. Prior to Control Risks, Torrens served as a Shanghai-based associate director in PwC's advisory practice and as the Hong Kong-based head of research at Batey Burn, a UK government relations and public affairs consultancy, which was acquired by APCO in 1999.



JAKARTA -Edelman is bringing onboard Nia Pratiwi as managing director for its operations in Indonesia. In a career spanning over 20 years across corporate communications, public affairs and government relations, Pratiwi has held leadership positions at several respected firms, including Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Burson-Marsteller, FleishmanHillard and Pfizer. She will now steer Edelman Indonesia's next stage of strategic business growth in the rapidly growing socio-economic climate of Indonesia.



SYDNEY - Integrated marketing and comms agency Bastion is continuing its expansion with the acquisition of AnalogFolk Australia, a digital creative agency focused on building progressive brands in the digital world.

The acquisition is the latest step in Bastion's strategy to enhance its digital offerings and integrate exceptional talent into its team.

The agency's recent wins include the prestigious Gold APAC Effie for Hyundai's "4 Second Reviews" campaign and being named Agency of the Year for Digital, Social and Content by Campaign Asia.



MENAFN24032024000219011063ID1108015926