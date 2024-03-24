National Guard Deputy Commander Visits Warriors Fighting In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Hladkov, visited the soldiers defending the country in the Lyman sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Guard.

The colonel visited the positions of the National Guard holding defense in the Serebrianka forestry.

Hladkov heard reports from the commanders regarding the operational situation in the Lyman sector, and was briefed on the issues of fortifications, logistics and cooperation.

The deputy commander also presented the soldiers with awards for courage, bravery and heroism displayed during the tasks of repelling Russian armed aggression.

Photo: National Guard