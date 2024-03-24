52 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 52 combat engagements took place on the frontline, and in the Novopavlivka direction, Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 17 times.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing the latest information as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 24, there were 52x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 32x missiles and 47x air strikes, 48x MLRS attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversion in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The enemy continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Peremoha and Popivka (Sumy oblast). More than 15x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnya (Chernihiv oblast), Sorokyne, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Veterynarne, Borysivka, Ambarne, Strilecha (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: no enemy offensive operations reported. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x assaults in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Ozerne (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Makiivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Serebryanka, Spirne (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x attacks in the vicinities of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy launched an air strike in the vicinity of Zalizne (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Vasyukivka, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 8x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, east of Umanske, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Ocheretyne and Novokalynove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, using air attacks, made 17x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted 2x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Makarivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 10x settlements, including Poltavka, Rivnopil, Charivne, Orikhiv, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. The occupiers launched MLRS strikes at the settlements of Kosats'ke, Ponyativka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of March 24, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 8x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 2x air defense systems, 3x artillery systems, 1x electronic warfare station of the russian invaders.