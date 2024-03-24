               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lebanon: Two People Killed Due To Israeli Occupation Forces Airstrikes


3/24/2024 3:05:04 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 24 (KUNA) -- Two people were killed Sunday due to aerial bombardment launched by Israeli occupation army aircraft on Bekaa region, said Lebanese news agency.
The Lebanese National News Agency said that the occupation army aircraft targeted a car on the Al-Suwairi Road in the Western Bekaa, killing its driver.
The agency added that warplanes of the occupation army launched raids on the town of Aita Al-Shaab, destroying homes and infrastructure, without reporting any casualties.
Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, the southern Lebanese border has witnessed daily military confrontations between the occupation forces and the "resistance." (end)
