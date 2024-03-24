Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Condemns Israel's Plans To Seize Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to seize 8,000 dunams in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank.The OIC's issued a statement saying that the Israeli plans to seize lands and build settler units "reflects the Israeli occupation's persistence in committing more crimes and illegal measures in flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions."The OIC urged call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to end all crimes and attacks of the Israeli occupation throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the Gaza Strip.