King, In Call With French President, Stresses Importance Of Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar, 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of innocent civilians.His Majesty highlighted the importance of maintaining the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, noting that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions facing Gazans require the immediate action of the international community to limit its exacerbation.The King warned of extremist settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty also warned of the danger of the Israeli attack on Rafah, which will worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.The King stressed the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, noting the European Union's vital role in this regard.