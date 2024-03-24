Sahil Khattar To Celebrate Holi With Co-Actors At His New House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Sahil Khattar, who is known for '83' and 'Bajao', shared that for Holi celebrations this year, he won't step out of his house.

The actor spoke with IANS and shared that he has bought a house in Mumbai, where all his friends from the industry would join him for Holi celebrations.

Sahil told IANS:“This year, I'll be celebrating Holi with my co-actors from films and series. I've bought a new house, wahan pe bahut saare log aayenge. We are gonna have a blast with a lot of khana peena and music. We might not step out. Agar kahin main outdoor dikhun toh samajh lena saare plans upar neeche ho gaye.”

The actor also recollected the Holi celebrations from his childhood, as he said:“My childhood Holi used to be very colourful. I remember going out with my friends. Everybody would pick up each other on bikes, form a group, and go to our friends' place. So it was all about gedi, ghoomna, sookha rang, geela rang, egg and that silver paint was amazing.”