Spanish Supreme Court issues order to temporary suspend Telegram messaging app

(MENAFN) According to a source from the Spanish Supreme Court, the court has issued an order to suspend the popular messaging platform, Telegram, in Spain. This decision comes in response to complaints from various media companies, including Atresmedia, EGDA, Mediaset, and Telefonica. These companies allege that Telegram allows users to upload content without proper authorization, prompting concerns over copyright infringement.



The suspension of Telegram's services in Spain will take effect starting Monday, following the court's decision to investigate the allegations. Judge Santiago Pedraz has approved the temporary block on Telegram while the investigation is ongoing. As part of the measure, mobile phone service providers will be tasked with enforcing the suspension by blocking access to Telegram services across the country, as reported by Reuters.



Telegram has emerged as the fourth most widely used messaging application in Spain, according to data from the Competition Supervision Authority. It is estimated that approximately 19 percent of Spaniards utilize the platform for communication, as indicated by a survey conducted by the authority. Despite its popularity, the company has faced scrutiny over its handling of user-generated content, with concerns raised by media entities and legal authorities alike.



The messaging company, which boasts over 700 million monthly active users worldwide as of 2023, faces a significant setback with its suspension in Spain. This move highlights the growing challenges faced by tech platforms in balancing user freedoms with legal obligations, particularly regarding content moderation and copyright protection.

