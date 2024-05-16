Dh60,000 Prizes, Free Entry: Concerts, Family-Friendly Events In Abu Dhabi This Weekend

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 4:17 PM

Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 9:47 PM

Have a blast during a live rock concert, visit Louvre Abu Dhabi for free, engage in sports activities with a prize pool of Dh60,000, enjoy a day out with family at the latest entertainment offering, or roll on the floor as the comedy week starts, there is something for all age groups to do this weekend in the capital city.

Scorpions ready to 'sting' concert

Scorpions, the renowned German rock band, will take Abu Dhabi by storm on Friday as part of their world tour marking the 40th anniversary of their classic 'Love at First Sting' album. Released in 1984, this album contains some of Scorpions' most successful songs remembered by fans to this day.

To celebrate their iconic album, Scorpions will set the stage ablaze with a whole host of smash hits including 'Still Loving You', 'Big City Nights', and much more. The concert organised by Live Nation Middle East will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. For further details and tickets, visit

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Barbie, Hot Wheels and fun rides

Mission: Play! by Mattel, a new 4,000sqm indoor entertainment centre with rides, themed zones, fun and creative activities, has opened doors at the Galleria Al Maryah Island for children of all ages, interests, and skill levels to have a ball.

The new facility brings toy and family entertainment company Mattel's iconic brands to life through three dedicated themed zones: Barbie, Hot Wheels and Mega, unleashing creativity, togetherness and family fun. Also, there is a dedicated event space, branded birthday and celebration rooms, and a retail store featuring Mattel toys and exclusive merchandise.

Get ready for a laugh riot

Residents can set themselves up for laughs and non-stop entertainment as the capital's first-ever comedy festival with a star-studded lineup starts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from Saturday. Till May 26, award-winning comedy legend Dave Chappelle, hilarious household names Aziz Ansari, Tom Segura, and Jo Koy will join the likes of Tommy Tiernan and Kevin Bridges, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, Andrew Schulz, and Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani, guaranteeing a laugh riot.

Also, Hollywood comedy superstar Chris Tucker will be making his return to Abu Dhabi after 10 years doing a late performance following Segura. For event information and tickets, visit

Win Dh60,000-worth prizes

Promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in the open air, the 'Beyond the Sunset' series is making a comeback at Hudayriyat Island with more thrilling sports events to ignite a passion for fitness and competition among people of all ages. Set to run every Saturday till June 8, the series features an exciting lineup of four diverse sports events, including running, swimming, skating, and cycling.

In addition to podium medals, winners of selected events will receive gift vouchers and cash prizes from the total prize pool of Dh60,000, while all contestants get an event T-shirts and participation medals. For registrations visit:

Free entry to Louvre museum

Celebrating International Museum Day, Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced free admission for all residents from 10am to 8.30pm on Saturday. This is a good opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in art, culture, and history as they get to explore stunning collections and marvel at masterpieces from the likes of Leonardo da Vinci among others, take kids on a 'space adventure' at the Children's Museum and discover new facts at 'From Kalila wa Dimna to La Fontaine' exhibition.

For free entry, residents need to show their Emirates ID at the ticket desk. Also, they can save time by pre-booking at

ALSO READ:

UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils three exhibitions for the season

Abu Dhabi's new AI academy to boost healthcare workers' skills, improve patient care