Moph, HMC And PHCC Hold Ramadan Suhoor For Media Professionals

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) held a Ramadan Suhoor (Ghabga) in honour of local media outlets, in the presence of and several media leading figures and professionals.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Ali Abdullah Al Khater, Advisor to the Minister of Public Health for Communication Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Communication Committee for Healthcare, welcomed the attendees, thanking all media professionals for their great efforts over the past years in supporting the development and progress of the health sector in Qatar and highlighting the various health services and achievements aimed at improving the health of the Qatari community.

Al Khater praised the effective and distinguished partnership between the health sector and the media in spreading health awareness by delivering sound health messages to the public and working to achieve our common goal of ensuring better health for the current and future generations.

At the end of the ceremony, he honoured the local media representatives, reiterating his thanks to them for their great efforts, and expressing his hope to continue and strengthen cooperation between the health sector and the media to serve the community.