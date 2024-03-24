Ankit Bathla's 3 Holi Essentials: 'Gujiya, Colours, And Rain Dance’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Known for his work in 'Savdhaan India', 'Naagin 4', 'Maddam Sir', actor Ankit Bathla said he loves three things about Holi day, and it is 'gujiya, colours, and rain dance'.

The 35-year-old actor is currently playing the role of Police officer Shiva Agnihotri in the show 'Savdhaan India: Apni Kahani'.

Refreshing his Holi memories, Ankit said:“I love three things about Holi -- gujiya, colours, and rain dance. One special thing I still remember about this day is that my mom used to apply oil all over our body in the morning and cream on our faces so that we could go to school the next day without any problem and not get colours on us.”

The actor further said:“We used to buy white clothes especially for this day and buy various colours from the market, and we used to be very excited about the preparations for Holi.”

“It's a festival where the distinction between colour and form disappears, and on this day, I will cook a good meal with my friends, we will all eat together, and we will also have a lot of fun in the rain dance,” added Ankit.

'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki' airs on Star Bharat.