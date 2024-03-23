Polish, Ukrainian Activists Rally In Warsaw Against Border Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 23, a rally was held in Poland's capital, entitled "Border is a lifeline". About a hundred Polish and Ukrainian activists protested outside the government headquarters against the ongoing blockade of the border with Ukraine.

That's according to Radio Liberty, Ukrinform reports.

The participants chanted "Stop the border blockade" and "No to Russian propaganda". They also held posters saying "Free border", "Help Ukraine Today - Keep Russia Away", "Blockade harms both countries", etc.

One of the organizers, Karol Karpinski, emphasized that about a million jobs in Poland depend on trade with Ukraine, and now this trade is "at a standstill" due to the ongoing blockade.

According to the activist, more than a quarter of Polish enterprises are engaged in international trade with Ukraine, and Poland exports much more products to Ukraine than imports from Ukraine.

"What is happening now is tyranny of the minority, because the majority wants normal, friendly relations between Poland and Ukraine. The majority is against the blockade, which is destroying our economy and our entrepreneurs, and is helping Putin," said the Polish activist.

The participants emphasized that the drivers are forced to practically live on the border for three weeks, having become hostage to the situation.

"We spoke with these drivers, they say they are very demoralized. They carry humanitarian aid or food to shops, they want to deliver it as soon as possible, but they have to stand in line for weeks. We have nothing against protests, because it is about democracy, but we are against exactly this form of protest. Due to the blockade of the border, our relations with Poland have worsened, and this is Russia's 'hand', this is Russian propaganda," said Kateryna Cheliadina, one of the organizers of the rally.

As reported, Polish farmers held a large strike on Wednesday, blocking main roads across the country. The main demands remain unchanged: the refusal of the Polish government from the European Green Deal and the ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine.

Photo: RFE/RL