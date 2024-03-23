Egyptian, UAE Leaders Discussed Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 24 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed yesterday, ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, both leaders also explored the promising opportunities to broaden cooperation horizons, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi and the visiting UAE president, discussed means to strengthen the“deep partnership” between the two countries in economic, investment, development, and political fields.

The two leaders reviewed regional issues of common interest, especially the intensified efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of humanitarian aid in quantities sufficient to alleviate the immense humanitarian suffering in the Strip.

They also emphasised the necessity of activating the two-state solution, as the way to achieve justice, security, and stability in the region.

The UAE unveiled in Feb, a remarkable investment of 35 billion U.S. dollars in Egypt, securing development rights for a large swathe of land, along the Mediterranean coastline. This substantial infusion of capital is pivotal for Egypt, as it grapples with a foreign currency shortfall and escalating inflationary pressures.– NNN-MENA

