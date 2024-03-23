Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Defense Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 23 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Saturday discussed security ties during a meeting of visiting Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a press release by the Premier's House, views were exchanged over regional peace and security situations. The Prime Minister underscored the need to increase defense and economic cooperation between the two countries. Bringing up the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the Prime Minister said a one-window operation has been established for investors to facilitate business and investment.

Meanwhile, the visiting Saudi Defense Minister also met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in eastern Rawalpindi city. According to the military's public relations, they discussed matters of mutual interest, the promotion of bilateral ties, and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields, especially defense. The visiting dignitary said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and historical brotherly relations and have always remained well-wishers of each other.

Earlier in the day, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Prince Khalid in recognition of his meritorious services in promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, especially in the sphere of defense. (end)

