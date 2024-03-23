ED Seizes $60,000 From A Passenger In Vadodara Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, March 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized $60,000 from a passenger in Gujarat's Vadodara airport, an official said on Saturday.

The individual, arriving from Delhi, was apprehended after information hinted towards the movement of a substantial amount of foreign currency.

On March 22, officials of the ED's Ahmedabad unit and Vadodara airport detained the passenger for checking.

The ED in a statement said that the search of the passenger's hand luggage led to the discovery of foreign currencies amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh.