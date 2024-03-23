IPL 2024: Twitter Explodes As Andre Russell's Assault Powers KKR To 208 Against SRH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Andre Russell unleashed his fury with an unbeaten 25-ball 64 after Phil Salt's solid fifty, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 208 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday. Salt, drafted in as a replacement for Jason Roy, notched up his third IPL fifty in just 38 balls before falling to Mayank Markande's (3/39) guile. Russell then took charge, smashing Markande for three consecutive sixes, and later pummeled Bhuvneshwar Kumar's penultimate over for 26 runs. Rinku Singh contributed with a quickfire 23 off 15 balls as KKR amassed 85 runs in the last five overs. Despite a sedate start, KKR's late surge, led by Russell's onslaught, set a daunting target for SRH.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
MENAFN23032024007385015968ID1108013176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.