Power Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk And Zaporizhzhia Regions Damaged Due To Nighttime Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's night attack conducted with Shahed-131/136 drones caused damage to energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, the enemy continued drone terror in the southeastern regions. The combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted more than seven hours," the statement reads.

The Shahed-131/136 drones were launched from the south, maneuvering in several regions and trying to bypass air defense systems.

"In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, we managed to effectively work out 12 barrage shells: four in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, three in the Kherson region, and one in the Mykolaiv region," the Defense Forces said.

However, there is damage to energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

There was no information on any injuries.

The consequences are being clarified.

"But it is clear that the energy infrastructure remains among the enemy's priority targets," the Defense Forces noted.

As reported, on the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 31 Russian Shahed drones out of 34 launched.