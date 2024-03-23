Moscow Concert Attack: PM Modi Says, 'India Stands In Solidarity With Russian Federation'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in a concert in Russia's capital Moscow on Saturday morning. PM Modi, on the X platform, wrote, \"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief\".Besides, The US, The European Union, The UK, France, Spain, UAE have also expressed shock and sent their condolences. The United Nations Security Council condemned what it called a \"heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.\"Moscow attack LIVE UpdatesOn Friday night, several gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall, killing more than 60 people, wounding more than 100, and sparking an inferno. terror outfit the Islamic State group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility assailants armed with automatic weapons and explosives burst into a concert hall on the outskirts of the Russian capital. People had gathered in the hall for the performance of the Picnic rock group when the bloody assault happened showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising through the night sky. The street was lit up by the blinking blue lights of dozens of firetrucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles, as fire helicopters buzzed overhead to dump water on the blaze that took hours to contain theatre attack: Why did ISIS-K launch firing against Russians | ExplainerMeanwhile, the US has claimed that had issued a public warning that“extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts\" on 7 March. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed that as“obvious blackmail”.Moscow concert attack: US warned Russia about risk of 'extremists'. 10-pointPresident Putin, who was on Sunday re-elected for a new six-year term, wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the concert attack was informed in the first minutes of the attack and is regularly being updated, according to the Kremlin.'Mirco managing backfires', Subramanian Swamy tells Modi amid Moscow ISIS attackMeanwhile, Russia has tightened security at airports, transport hubs, and across the capital. All large-scale public events have been cancelled for now.

