Excise Policy Scam 'Approver' Owned Company That Paid Crores To BJP Via Electoral Bonds: AAP's BIG Claim

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aam Aadmi Party responded on Saturday to the Enforcement Directorate's 'kingpin of frauds' claim against Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the money was transferred to the BJP using electoral bonds.

Addressing a press conference in connection with Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case, Delhi Minister Atishi stated, "In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been ongoing for the past two years."

"Where is the money trail? is a question that has been asked often over the past two years. Where was the money spent? No leader, minister, or employee of the Aam Aadmi Party had any proceeds of crime retrieved from them," she said.

Also Read |

Arvind Kejriwal claims cop who manhandled Manish Sisodia also 'mistreated' him

Speaking further, she said, "Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case two days back based on the statement of just one person - Sharat Chandra Reddy. He is the owner of Aurobindo Pharma, and paid to the BJP via electoral bonds."

"On November 9, 2022, he received a summons for interrogation. He was quite explicit in stating that he had no connection to the AAP and had never met or spoken with Arvind Kejriwal.

As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the Enforcement Directorate," Atishi alleged.

Also Read |

35 pirates, nabbed by Indian Navy last week off Somalia coast, handed over to Mumbai Police

"After several months in jail, he altered his statement. He stated that he met with Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the excise policy. He was given bail the moment he stated it. But, where's the money? Where's the money trail?" she asked.

Kejriwal sent to custody till March 28

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent CM Kejriwal to ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam for seven days i.e., till March 28.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's home on Thursday to question him over the liquor policy matter.

Kejriwal was arrest during a search operation at his house, amid dramatic circumstances, after the AAP leader failed to seek interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy matter from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate later took him to the agency's headquarters.

Also Read |

ED granted 6-day custody of 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy excise scam