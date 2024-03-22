Investornewsbreaks - Icoreconnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Executes Convertible Note Financing Valued At $2,375,000

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iCoreConnect (NASDAQ: ICCT) , a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services, has closed on a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors. According to the agreement, the investors agreed to purchase $2,375,000 in unsecured convertible notes. Moody Capital Solutions Inc. served as the investment bank of record for iCoreConnect on this transaction.“This financing will help our company continue our growth trajectory, allowing us to continue to provide what we believe is the best-in-class software to our customers in medical and dental practices across the country,” said iCoreConnect president and CEO Robert McDermott in the press release.”

About iCoreConnect Inc.

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. The company currently markets secure Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”)-compliant cloud-based Software as a Service offerings sold under annual recurring revenue subscriptions. For more information about the company, please visit .

