Queen to Tanu Weds Manu-7 best movies of Kangana Ranaut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: The Bollywood superstar turns 37 today. The actress is a highly acclaimed Indian actress known for her versatile performances. Here are seven of her best movies, showcasing her talent and range.

Anurag Basu's thriller introduced Kangana to Bollywood. In it, Simran, a dancer, is involved in a mafia love triangle. She was noticed for her subtle performance debut.

Kangana plays Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi player who returns against obstacles in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed sports drama. Her genuine and sincere performance was lauded.

Kangana Ranaut acted in and co-directed this biographical film about Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a pivotal player in the 1857 Indian Rebellion.

Kangana's versatility shines in this Madhur Bhandarkar-directed drama. She plays Shonali Gujral, a disturbed supermodel dealing with fashion's dark side. She won several awards.

As free-spirited Uttar Pradesh girl Tanuja Trivedi, Kangana excels in this romantic comedy. Her portrayal of a multifaceted character juggling love and relationships was lauded.

Kangana plays Rani Mehra, who takes a solo vacation to Europe after her wedding is called off in this comedy-drama. Her self-discovery-empowerment gained multiple awards.