From LA To Riyadh: Outer Edge Web3 Innovation Summit Debuts In Saudi Arabia In Partnership With Animoca Brands And KACST

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Outer Edge, Animoca Brands and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) present Summit on 23 April to highlight advances in Web3 and gaming ecosystem development in Saudi Arabia.

Outer Edge, one of the pioneer events in the world of Web3, tech, culture, and entertainment, today announced a partnership with Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), the national labs of the Kingdom, to debut Outer Edge Riyadh on 23 April. The dynamic event is set to bring together some of the biggest names in the blockchain, AI, and gaming ecosystems from all over the world to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Outer Edge, historically based in LA and now expanding to the Middle East, is known for hosting memorable events and presenting invaluable networking opportunities for founders, builders, and venture capitalists in emerging technologies.

The Saudi Arabia tech revolution has already made major strides in developing various industries as the country builds a solid ecosystem for digital entrepreneurship. Saudi Arabia is focusing on enhancing its technology sector in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, as businesses continue to invest in new tech such as AI, blockchain, VR, AR, and the Internet of Things.

Outer Edge Riyadh, a partnership between Edge of Company and Animoca Brands, presented by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), comes at a pivotal moment during the growth of the blockchain sphere. The partnership aims to bring together industry leaders, experts, creatives and more to Riyadh's innovation district, The Garage, a technology hub for local and international startups. KACST's strategic partnership with Animoca Brands includes plans for the development of a physical Web3 hub in Riyadh to enhance research and development efforts within the fields of Web3, blockchain, gaming, AI, as well as providing bespoke educational programs.

Mohammad Hadhrawi, general manager, Gaming and Immersive Technologies Institute at KACST, notes:“At KACST's Gaming and Immersive Technologies Institute, we are dedicated to advancing the frontiers of R&D in gaming and immersive technologies. Our efforts are aligned with the national vision and strategies, aiming to foster an innovative ecosystem that nurtures creativity, technological advancement, and economic diversification. By spearheading projects that leverage web3, AI, and immersive experiences, we aim to impact the global technology landscape and equip our nation with the skills and opportunities to excel in these fields. Our commitment is to deliver tangible outcomes that contribute to the Kingdom's position as a leader in the economies of the future (a key priority area for the kingdom), ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Joshua Kriger, Outer Edge co-founder and co-host of Edge of NFT and Edge of AI podcasts, said:“When we started Outer Edge LA, the intent was always to catalyze innovation globally. We are thrilled to take the concept of co-creation, connection and community abroad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and unite regional and global leaders in Web3, AI, and gaming. Our unique format cultivates long-term collaboration opportunities at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and technology.”

Taking place on 23 April at The Garage in the center of the city, Outer Edge Riyadh will bring together industry leaders, creatives, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and investors for an experience that threads together education and entertainment, to explore beyond the implications of decentralised Web3 and AI technology on society. Topics will include smart cities, gaming, esports, art, culture and more.

Notable speakers at Outer Edge Riyadh will include Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman ofAnimoca Brands; Calvin Zhou, co-founder of Shrapnel, a venture backed UGC; Salwa Radwi, founder of 'Nuqtah', the first Saudi NFT Marketplace; Vatom founder and CEO Eric Pulier; Amanda Cassat, founder and CEO of Serotonin; Cole Damon, CEO of AG Esports Global; Yasser N Al Obaidan, chairman of Jawraa; and Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox.

Yat Siu, the co-founder, and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented:“Through our partnership with Outer Edge Riyadh we are honoured to help support the MENA region's progress toward fully harnessing the power of Web3 and blockchain. Global leaders at Outer Edge Riyadh will gather to engage in spirited discussions, forge valuable partnerships, create new opportunities, and mobilize on a variety of topics ranging from revolutionizing smart cities to redefining finance and entertainment.”

Audience members at Outer Edge Riyadh will be able to stay ahead of the curve and experience first-hand the gateway to the future in a fully immersive and exclusive experience shaping tomorrow's innovations in decentralized technology. The event is expecting attendance from some of the Kingdom's industry leaders, government officials from across MENA, influential investors, and many others.

About Edge of Company:

The Edge Of Company is a pioneering emerging technology media, event, and advisory venture dedicated to pushing technological boundaries and redefining human potential. With focuses on web3, technology, and culture, the Edge Of Company aims to bridge the gap between these domains, fostering innovation, collaboration, and exploration. Projects include their event series, Outer Edge, as well top podcasts Edge of NFT and Edge of AI.

About Outer Edge:

Outer Edge is dedicated to those building at the Outer Edge, making the future happen. The community-centric gathering debuts in Riyadh April 23, 2024 to uplift creators and technologists through interactive experiences, a wide variety of discussions and presentations, and entertaining surprises that transport participants to the outer edge of what's possible.

About Animoca Brands:

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times'High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIESTM, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGPTM, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd,GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games,Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, SPORTPASS, PIXELYNX, WePlay Media, Gryfyn, andAzarus. Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, and many more.

About KACST:

KACST, the National Labs of KSA stands as a pioneering organization in science and technology, dedicated to conducting applied research and supporting innovation to promote sustainable development within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its commitment to national development is realized through several key objectives. These include providing substantial support for scientific research and technological development, conducting applied scientific research, and coordinating national activities in the expansive domains of science, technology, and innovation. KACST also actively works towards fortifying both local and international partnerships to facilitate technology transfer, localization, and development. Furthermore, the organization plays a vital role in delivering consultations, services, and innovative solutions, while simultaneously investing in technology development and optimizing its commercial processes to contribute to the broader goals of technological progress in the Kingdom.