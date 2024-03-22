JNUSU Elections Held After Four-Year Hiatus, Results On Saturday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Voting for the students' union elections at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) concluded on Friday with around 5,600 students casting their votes.

The counting of votes will start from Friday midnight, and the final results will be declared 24 hours later.

The student union elections were held in the JNU after a gap of four years. The campus resonated with slogans throughout Friday even as a section of the students alleged that the polling process was delayed by two hours.