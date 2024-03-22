Israel Makes Bold Move, Announces Seizure Of Vast West Bank Territory; Sparks International Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a move that has sparked international controversy and condemnation, Israel announced on Friday its seizure of 1,977 acres of land in the occupied West Bank. This development, termed the largest in decades by activists, has raised concerns globally.

The announcement came from Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, coinciding with the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on the Gaza war. The seized area is located in the northern Jordan Valley and marks the largest land grab since the Oslo Accords of 1993, according to Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now.

Settlements in Palestinian territories are considered illegal under international law, a point reiterated by critics of Israel's actions. Despite this, Israel has persistently expanded settlements in the West Bank, with more than 490,000 Israelis now residing in these areas alongside three million Palestinians.

The United Nations human rights chief has noted a concerning acceleration in illegal settlement construction, particularly since the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This rapid expansion raises doubts about the feasibility of a viable Palestinian state, as emphasized by international observers.

US Secretary Blinken has voiced opposition to settlement expansion, labeling it as counterproductive to achieving lasting peace with the Palestinians. However, Israeli leaders like Smotrich, who resides in a settlement himself and leads the extreme-right Religious Zionism party, defend these actions as strategic measures promoting Israeli interests.

The ongoing expansion of settlements and the contentious seizure of land has pressurized international players to act quickly. The US being the closest ally of Israel has already tried to persuade Jerusalem to strike a peace deal however nothing concrete has been achieved so far.