Global Respiratory Disposables Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Respiratory disposables connect respiratory equipment like ventilators, nebulizers, and oxygen therapy devices. Respiratory disposables include disposable oxygen masks, disposable resuscitators, and disposable tubes. Healthcare workers wear disposable respiratory protective equipment during procedures to prevent them from spreading microorganisms, bodily fluids, and foreign particles. Treatment for respiratory conditions like asthma, sleep apnea, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is provided by respiratory disposables (COPD). In addition to preventing infections, they also lessen the financial strain on hospitals, save time, and boost demand.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Respiratory Illnesses Drive the Global Market

In the coming years, it is projected that an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases that impact the respiratory system will help the sector flourish. There will be 38% more cases of lung cancer worldwide by 2030. The substantial rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders is also projected to drive up the price of respiratory disposables. Due to the anticipated increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD, the global market for respiratory disposables is expected to expand.

Rising Number of Viruses Attacking the Respiratory System Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Respiratory viruses are people's most frequent disease-inducing agents and have a significant global impact on morbidity and mortality. Common respiratory pathogens from different virus families are well-suited for efficient person-to-person transmission worldwide. The respiratory viruses that circulate most frequently as endemic or epidemic agents include the influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza viruses, metapneumovirus, rhinovirus, coronavirus, adenovirus, and bocavirus. The market for respiratory disposables is expected to increase significantly due to the outbreak of these viruses because these products help to prevent the transmission of infections from one person to another.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global respiratory disposables market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. North America has a sizable growth opportunity due to the government's focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. gained the highest revenue share due to the rising demand for maintaining a higher standard of living, the availability of skilled workers, and significant market players. The prevalence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities with qualified medical staff, rising disposable demand for respiratory products, and increasing incidences of respiratory diseases like lung cancer, asthma, and COPD all contribute significantly to North America's market growth.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% generating USD 989.82 million during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the respiratory disposables market in European countries is anticipated to grow steadily due to consumer demand for better respiratory disposables and the substantial presence of key players like Medtronic Plc. and Air Liquide S.A. A rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, an increase in air pollution, and new product developments in respiratory disposables are also significant growth drivers in Europe. The availability of qualified professionals and the development of the healthcare infrastructure are two additional key growth drivers for the Europe respiratory disposables market.

Key Highlights



The global respiratory disposables market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product, the global respiratory disposables market is bifurcated into laryngoscopes, tubes, breathing bags, masks, resuscitators, and others. The resuscitators segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on patient groups, the global respiratory disposables market is bifurcated into neonatal and pediatric, adult, and geriatric. The geriatric segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global respiratory disposables market is bifurcated into hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics, trauma centers, and home care. The hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global respiratory disposables market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global respiratory disposables market's major key players are 3M, Air Liquide S.A., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Ambu S/A, B. Braun SE, Chart Industries Inc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, General Electric., Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Masimo Corporation, ResMed, Rotech Healthcare Inc., Smiths Group plc., and SunMed, Teleflex Incorporated.

Market News



In October 2022, Hamilton Medical offered comfort to patients with an NIV mask portfolio. For patients, Hamilton Medical and Pulmodyne partnered to offer various interfaces.

In August 2022, ResMed pledged to invest EUR 30 million in Irish research and development. According to a ResMed study, COPD is the third-deadliest disease in the world and affects over 480 million people.



Global

Respiratory Disposables

Market: Segmentation

By Product



Laryngoscope

Tubes

Breathing Bag

Masks

Resuscitator

Others



By Patient Group



Neonatal and Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



By End-User



Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Clinics

Trauma Centers

Homecare



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



