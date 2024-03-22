Canon Adds New Cinema RAW Light Recording Formats To Electro-Optical System (EOS) C500 Mark II Via Firmware Update

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Canon Europe Canon-CNA announces the release of a new free-of-charge firmware update for the EOS C500 Mark II, further enhancing the camera's professional functionality.

The firmware update adds 12-bit Cinema RAW Light formats: LT (Light), ST (Standard) and HQ (High Quality), improving workflow flexibility and providing more options post-production. Previously made available for the EOS R5 C and EOS C70, this highly requested feature allows users to select a scalable range of internal RAW recording data rates that either further enhance the fidelity of the sensor output or reduce file sizes – all while maintaining the high quality 12-bit colour information.

The EOS C500 Mark II features a 5.9K full frame sensor, internal RAW recording, interchangeable lens mount and highly configurable modular design. The camera is a popular choice for television and cinematic productions due to its impressive image quality, extensive connectivity, and compact body.

Aron Randhawa, Senior Product Specialist at Canon Europe, said:“Cinema RAW Light is continually evolving and has a clear advantage over heavily compressed formats, especially for colour grading and VFX pipelines. All three scalable new formats are 12-bit, even at higher frame rates, with no chroma subsampling, enabling cinematographers to unleash the full capability of their production camera.”

