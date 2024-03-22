Ukrhydroenergo: No Threat Of Dam Breach At Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Firefighters are continuing to put out a fire at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant following a Russian missile attack, but there is no threat of a dam breach.

Ukraine's state hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, there are also hits on Ukraine's largest HPP – DniproHES in Zaporizhzhia. The non-humans did not calm down after they destroyed the Kakhovska HPP, and now they are trying to create a new ecological disaster by cynically hitting the DniproHES hydroelectric facilities and the dam," the post reads.

According to the report, there is currently a fire at the station, with emergency services and energy workers working on the spot, dealing with the consequences of numerous airstrikes.

Ukrhydroenergo said that there was no threat of a dam breach and the situation was under control.

Illustration photo