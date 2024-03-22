Ukrhydroenergo: No Threat Of Dam Breach At Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Firefighters are continuing to put out a fire at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant following a Russian missile attack, but there is no threat of a dam breach.
Ukraine's state hydropower company Ukrhydroenergo said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Unfortunately, there are also hits on Ukraine's largest HPP – DniproHES in Zaporizhzhia. The non-humans did not calm down after they destroyed the Kakhovska HPP, and now they are trying to create a new ecological disaster by cynically hitting the DniproHES hydroelectric facilities and the dam," the post reads.
According to the report, there is currently a fire at the station, with emergency services and energy workers working on the spot, dealing with the consequences of numerous airstrikes.
Ukrhydroenergo said that there was no threat of a dam breach and the situation was under control.
Illustration photo
MENAFN22032024000193011044ID1108009655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.