Akshara Singh Sends Greetings On Bihar Diwas: 'Bahut Fakr Mehsoos Karti Hoon'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Friday extended greetings to the fans on the occasion of Bihar Diwas.

Akshara, who made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama 'Satyamev Jayate', is an avid social media user, and is often seen sharing fun updates about her personal and professional life.

Taking to Instagram, where she enjoys 6.4 million followers, Akshara, who hails from Bihar penned a note on 'Bihar Diwas'.

The actress shared a poster, which has glimpses of famous Mahabodhi temple, and Chhath puja.

The poster has a tagline in Hindi, which read as: "Bihar sthapana diwas ki samast Bihar vaasiyon ko hardik shubhkamnaaye".

The post is also captioned in Hindi: "Adhyan, adhyatama, gyaan, karma, sanskriti, sankalp shakti, tyaag, shaurya, veerta jaise anginat udharan se jana jata hai hamara vishwadhara Bihar. Hamare sabhi pyaare-dulaare Bihar vasiyon ko Bihar Diwas ki hardik badhai evam shubhkamnaaye."

"Bihar ka ateet yugon yugon se gauravhsaali raha hai, aur mai bahut fakr mehsoos karti hun ki main Bihar se hun. Is pawan bhoomi ne hamesha desh ko agrasar rakhne me ek ahem bhumika nibhayi hain," the post added.

Earlier, in the day, Akshara also dropped a Reel video, wherein her hairstylist can be seen styling her hair.

The 'Satya' actress is recording a selfie video, and is making cute faces on the lenses.

Akshara is donning a green striped shirt, and is sporting a black bindi.

The post is captioned: "Subah Subah cutie...is getting ready."

The video has garnered 128K views, with fans commenting, "cuteness overloaded", "looking like an angel", and "cutiepie".

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.