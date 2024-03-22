PPG Participates In MRO Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced its participation in MRO Middle East, a gathering of 200 international exhibitors from the airline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supply chain, which took place earlier this month in Dubai.

“The commercial aviation aftermarket in the Middle East is expected to experience growth rates higher than the global average,” said Jean-Francois Lemaire, PPG aerospace application support center director, Middle East, India, and Turkey.“MRO Middle East is an ideal platform to identify new commercial opportunities, discover the latest trends and showcase PPG innovations to the regional markets.”

The company's MRO exhibit featured PPG AEROCRONTM chrome-free electrocoat primer, used on a variety of aerospace substrates. PPG Aerocron chrome-free primers are designed to be used over chromate and chrome-free pretreatments and are fully compatible with all industry standard pre-treatment and topcoats. The result is a quality finish that maximizes paint adhesion and delivers outstanding corrosion protection.

Lemaire added that PPG is committed to support the 2021 agenda of International Air Transport Association (IATA) members to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025. PPG innovations are helping the airline industry reduce aircraft weight and energy use to help reach its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings, and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit .

Aerocron is a trademark and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Permalink