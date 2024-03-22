Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Marries Mexican Model-Turned-Entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has married Mexico-born model-turned-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. The couple tied the knot over a month ago, HT reported.A former model, Munoz is now working on her own luxury consumer products startup. The couple returned from their honeymoon in February, a person familiar with the development told com her Instagram bio, Munoz says she is“now at home in India”. In her bio on Threads, Munoz describes herself as a television host. She is also winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022 January, Munoz had shared photos of her touring famous locations in Delhi.

Meanwhile, this is Goyal's second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi. The Zomato CEO declined to comment for this article Deepinder Goyal, 41, co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato (then known as Foodiebay) in 2008 after leaving his job at consulting firm Bain & Company and Zomato faced a huge backlash this week over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, called“Pure Veg Mode” and“Pure Veg Fleet”.On Wednesday, Goyal said the company will roll back the plan for a green dress code for its delivery agents and green boxes, and that all delivery agents will continue to sport the current red shirts or t-shirts.\"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red,\" Goyal said on X (formerly Twitter).Goyal is one of the richest people in India after the blockbuster listing of Zomato some three years ago. Then, he was estimated to be worth $650 million based on his stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Disclaimer: This story first appeared on hindustantimes)

