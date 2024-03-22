Under Construction Bridge On Kosi River In Bihar Collapses; One Dead, Several Workers Trapped

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A section of an under-construction bridge spanning the Kosi River in Supaul, Bihar, collapsed, causing significant injuries to the workers. The collapse affected pillars 50, 51, and 52 of what was slated to become the country's largest road bridge. This unfortunate incident has led to reports of injuries to several individuals, with one fatality reported and approximately 15 to 20 labourers trapped under the debris.



The bridge forms a crucial part of the Mahasetu project, which aims to connect Bakour in the Supaul district to Bheja Ghat in the Madhubani district, spanning an impressive 10.2 kilometres. The ambitious project was funded by the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways for Rs 1199.58 crore.

In response to the collapse, authorities have swiftly initiated rescue operations to evacuate the trapped labourers and mitigate further harm.

As of now, rescue operations have yet to commence at the site where the bridge spanning between Bacoor and Bhaj collapsed. Although officials are present, reaching the affected area proves challenging as it sits amidst the flowing waters of the Kosi River, impeding access to necessary equipment.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that the collapse had likely buried over 20 individuals beneath the ruins of the bridge. Allegations surfaced regarding the poor quality of construction, with claims that the mortar had only fallen to a depth of 3 feet. Despite initial opposition from locals, no inquiries were conducted into the matter. The swift response of villagers has aided in transporting 20 injured individuals to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. However, concerns loom large over the fate of those still trapped beneath the rubble, as rescue efforts await necessary resources and logistical support.