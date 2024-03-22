Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Holi 2024: While beliefs about lucky colours can vary widely, especially across different cultures and traditions, here are some general suggestions for lucky colours for each zodiac sign for Holi in 2024.

Here are some general suggestions for lucky colours for each zodiac sign for Holi in 2024.

Libra represents love, harmony, and beauty with pink and pastel colours. Libra might feel elegant and graceful during Holi by wearing pink, lavender, or pastels.

Scorpio benefits from burgundy and dark red, which symbolise passion, intensity, and change. During Holi, deep reds or maroon can enhance Scorpio's intriguing and secretive aura.

Taurus benefits from green, which symbolises development, stability, and harmony. Taurus may relax during Holi by wearing emerald or jade.

Navy blue and earthy tones symbolise practicality, grounding, and detail, which Virgo finds lucky. Virgo will feel more secure and reliable during Holi in blue or earth tones.

Yellow represents Gemini's optimism, intellect, and communication. Lemon or sunny yellow might boost Gemini's playfulness and sociability during Holi.

Leo treasures gold and orange, representing monarchy, creativity, and self-expression. Gold and orange can boost Leo's appeal during Holi.

Red is often associated with Aries, symbolizing passion, energy, and vitality. Wearing shades of red, such as scarlet or crimson, can enhance Aries' fiery spirit during Holi.

Pisces symbolises empathy, and spirituality with sea green and blue. Wearing sea green, aqua, or ocean blue during Holi can help Pisces connect with their emotions and creativity.

Lucky for Aquarius are turquoise and aqua blue, which represent invention and humanitarianism. Wearing turquoise or aquamarine might help feel creative and innovative during Holi.

Black and dark brown reflect Capricorn's ambition, perseverance, and pragmatism. Dark colours may boost Capricorn's power and resolve during Holi.

Cancerians consider white auspicious for its purity, tranquility, and emotional sensitivity. Wearing white or pastel colours can help Cancerians feel calm and relaxed during Holi.