Grand Welcome For Anura Kumara In Canada

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) National People's Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake was accorded a grand welcome in Canada by the Sri Lankan community.

Dissanayake is in Canada to attend gatherings organized by the Sri Lankan community.

The NPP leader arrived in Toronto where he will attend an event on Saturday (23 March).

He is then scheduled to travel to Vancouver to attend another public gathering.

The NPP leader has been travelling around the world building public support among the Sri Lankan community ahead of the next election. (Colombo Gazette)