Finland Wants To Speed Up Construction Of Fence On Border With Russia

The Finnish authorities intend to speed up the construction of a fence on the border with Russia and increase aid to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Yle .

To accelerate the construction of the fence on the eastern border, the Finnish authorities propose to postpone the allocation of €74 million from 2025 to 2024. The proposal was submitted to the country's parliament.

In addition, it is proposed to increase the Border Guard Service's expenses by €12.2 million by the end of this year due to additional measures to combat illegal migration.

At the same time, the government has proposed to allocate €30 million to participate in a joint international purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

As reported, last year, the Finnish Border Guard initiated the construction of a wall on the border with Russia due to "recent changes in the security situation." The goal of the project is to make it more difficult for undesirable people to cross the border.

It was planned that by the end of 2026, the fence, made of steel mesh and three meters high, would cover about 200 kilometers of the most critical sections of the border. The fence will also be equipped with surveillance equipment and will consist of barbed wire. The cost of its installation will be approximately €380 million.