Qatar Chamber Receives Invitation For 7Th China International Import Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA



Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber received an invitation to participate in the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2024.

The invitation was made during the meeting of Qatar Chambers Acting General Manager Ali bu Sherbak Al Mansori with the General Manager of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Qatar Weichao Wang on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between both sides to facilitate the entry of Qatari companies into the Chinese market and vice versa.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Mansori praised the close relations between Qatar and China especially in the economic and commercial fields, noting that China is one of Qatar's most important trading partners.

Moreover, Qatar Chamber welcomed the invitation, expressed by its Acting General Manager, who emphasized the events significance particularly to companies looking to expand their exports to China and explore new destinations for their products.

For his part, Weichao Wang presented the financial services provided by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Qatar, underscoring the importance of the Qatari market to the bank, which succeeded in forming partnerships with many leading local companies.