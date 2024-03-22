Totalenergies Qatar Al Reyada Seminar Discusses Energy Sector's Evolving Trends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Reyada Energy Seminar 2024, organized by TotalEnergies Qatar, successfully wrapped up in February 2024. Themed“The Dynamics within the Energy Market,” this 3-day seminar facilitated a deep dive into the energy sector's evolving trends, engaging over 232 participants from both the industry and leading academic institutions.

Participants engaged in a broad range of energy-related topics guided by experts from the TotalEnergies Professors Association and other distinguished speakers. The event also featured interactive workshops and team-building activities, fostering networking and collaborative learning.

Guest speaker Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Baker, Manager, Department of Production Planning and Business Development at Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) also presented the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy (QRES) launched in January 2022 to develop a comprehensive roadmap for developing Qatar's renewable sector.

In his address at the event's conclusion, Mansur Zhakupov, Country Chair and Managing Director at TotalEnergies EP Qatar, reflected on the seminar, saying“The Al Reyada Seminar has established itself as a credible platform for learning about energy, enhancing our collective understanding and foresight in the sector. We are committed to nurturing the next wave of energy professionals through such enriching initiatives.”

He expressed gratitude to TotalEnergies Professeurs Associés (TPA) for sharing their expertise throughout the event, as well as all attendees, including speakers , participants and attendees from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, Dolphin Energy, North Oil Company, Kahramaa, Qapco, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Qchem), Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), Qatar University, University of Doha for Science & Technlogy (UDST) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), for their roles in the seminar's success.

“Looking ahead, we remain eager to continue to stage these valuable discussions and to contribute to the ongoing development of Qatar's energy sector through our 'Tamkeen' program and future editions of the Al Reyada Energy Seminar”, Zhakupov concluded.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mannai, Executive Vice President – Human Capital at QatarEnergy, praised the seminar's collaborative environment,“ Al Reyada creates a platform for dialogue and provides valuable insights that are key to advancing our grasp of the energy market's dynamics. We value the opportunity to contribute to this impactful program”.

The seminar took place at the Al Wadi Doha - MGallery Hotel Collection in Msheireb, strategically located near TotalEnergies' offices, underscoring the company's commitment to accessibility and community engagement. This choice of venue facilitated seamless participation for TotalEnergies' employees and partners, enriching the seminar's collaborative atmosphere.

The seminar culminated in a Gala Dinner at Belhambar, an authentic Qatari restaurant renowned for its traditional and innovative cuisine.