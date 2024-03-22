Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Welcomes Andre Borg As General Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas recently announced the appointment of Andre Borg (pictured) as the new General Manager of the iconic resort, which opened in February 2021 and is owned by Katara Hospitality.

As General Manager, Borg will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations, from marketing and hotel administration to guest services and satisfaction, for the expansive 361-key resort, which includes a mix of guest rooms and suites, apartments, townhouses and private beachfront villas, 15 dining venues including seven signature restaurants, luxury spa, sports academy, water and adventure park, and over 12,900 square feet of flexible meeting space.

A seasoned hospitality professional, Borg brings over 25 years' international hotel experience, including 16 years with Hilton, having joined the Hilton family in 2008 as Cluster Food and Beverage Manager at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, contributing to the establishment of a thriving tourist destination.

He then progressed to Director of Operations at Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest, managing the refurbishment and re-positioning of Food & Beverage services. Borg also served as Hotel Manager at the iconic Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus, before assuming his first General Manager role at Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort and Spa. During his tenure, Hilton expanded its footprint from three properties to six, including notable additions like Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, and Canopy by Hilton Seychelles.

With a passion for excellence and a commitment to fostering growth and development within the industry, one of Borg's proudest achievements is the establishment of the Fitir Academy in Seychelles, aimed at equipping young Seychellois with essential hospitality skills through structured learning programs, enhancing their employability and career prospects, keeping in line with Hilton's overall service culture and giving back philosophy.

“We are delighted to welcome Andre to Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, a resort which is particularly close to my heart,” said Etienne-Charles Gailliez, Hilton's Country General Manager for Qatar.“With his proven leadership skills and dedication to service excellence, we are confident that Andre will play a pivotal role in ushering the resort into a new era, further enhancing the guest experience and solidifying its position as a premier destination in the region.”

Borg expressed his excitement about joining Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas team, stating,“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic property and work with a talented team dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests. I look forward to building on the resort's legacy of excellence and creating memorable moments for our guests.”

Borg's appointment comes at an exciting time for Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas as the property continues to innovate and elevate the guest experience. With his leadership, the resort is poised to continue exceeding guest expectations and further strengthen its position as a premier destination in the region.