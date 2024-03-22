Del Beauty Box Salon In Sandiego Mulls Big Plans For Expansion Of Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sandiego, USA: Popular salon and wellness center Del Beauty Box, based in Del Mar, California, will be expanding its portfolio of services by adding more value-added services, products, and enhanced customer care in the coming months.



According to the company CEO, his Del Mar Full Service Hair Salon is about to kickstart a special event-based segment to cater to the rush of special occasion clients during festivals, celebrations, and other personal events.



The CEO noted that special events, including weddings, parties, quinceaneras, etc., require customized and stylish hair services with the best styling and support services. This would elevate the salon to the august league of the Best Beauty Salon San Diego with the best service offerings.



The Del Mar Full Service Hair Salon provides services such as haircuts, hair coloring, special event stylings, eyeliner treatments, and more.



The CEO said the loyal customers have been acknowledging the high state of relaxation and well-being and relieving the pressures of life with the salonï¿1⁄2s exquisite pampering.



Del Beauty Box works with the motto that apart from improving looks, hair nourishment is very important; the new portfolio of hair treatments will take care more nourishment and address protein loss and issue of excessive dryness of hair.



An array of factors combines to deliver the perfect salon experience in beauty care. They include a well-drafted treatment menu, expert staff, exquisite aromas, soothing music, soft lighting, and an amazing relaxing ambience.



The CEO added that the new portfolio will also have more healing therapies, radiant facials, high-value hair styling services, make-up for different occasions, attractive packages, and gift cards.



According to the CEO, the mission is to make the clients look fabulous, which is the core commitment. As part of bringing in the best Hairstyling in San Diego, Star Lashes has added Star Lashes as a premium eyelash extension service that enhances eyes for a fuller look.



The salon also has plans to offer suitable price discounts on some services and Keratin products.



The CEO noted that well-groomed individuals are in high demand in many client-facing careers. Also, the market for feel-good services is growing, covering beauty treatments, salons, massages, etc.



Over the years, Del Beauty Box has grown, building a loyal customer base with an impeccable portfolio of services and a host of sought-after hair servicesï¿1⁄2cutting, coloring, smoothing treatments, extensions, root smudges, fusion extensions, and bond repair treatments, among others.



The CEO said top-notch hair care services like balayage techniques will ensure perfect beachy wave looks. The CEO concluded that as the top Del Mar Full Service Hair Salon, the beauty care provider is set to pioneer many trends in hair styling, including trendy cuts.



