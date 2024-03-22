Ukrhydroenergo Estimates War-Related Losses At More Than EUR 3B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC has already suffered more than EUR 3 billion in losses.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrhydroenergo's losses from Russia's terrorist attack on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), which had caused extensive damage, exceed EUR 2.5 billion. Another EUR 500 million in damage was caused by missile and drone attacks on the company's stations,” the report states.

Meanwhile, thanks to the company's security policy, no employees were injured.

Currently, Ukrhydroenergo is developing a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy to recover damages and hold the Russian side accountable for deliberate attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets.

A reminder that, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, the aggressor state has launched over 50 attacks on Ukrhydroenergo's facilities.

On the night of June 6, 2023, Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka Dam, having caused extensive flooding in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry