Techmediabreaks Why Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) , a company focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors.“In February 2024, Bravo finalized a deal to acquire Streaming TVEE Inc.'s assets, marking a pivotal step in establishing its flagship offering, aptly named TVee NOW(TM). The acquired assets provide the company with the technology and foundation to soon offer streaming services including video-on-demand ('VOD') and linear TV, often referred to as traditional broadcast TV, which encompasses cable and satellite networks, through a joint venture with Pythia Experiences. TVee Now plans to offer a wide range of on-demand content, including movies, series, concerts and original programming, at minimal or no cost to viewers... Bravo's over-the-top ('OTT') streaming platform is specifically crafted to deliver content directly to viewers via the internet, accessible through a browser or freely downloadable apps on smartphones, tablets and smart TVs,” a recent article reads.“Bravo's planned strategic approach for content is to first integrate partnered free ad-supported TV ('FAST') channels, programmatic advertising and a tiered revenue sharing model. Additionally, the company plans to complete the deal with Pythia Experiences, enabling a hybrid model comprising advertising-based video on demand ('AVOD'), utilizing programmatic advertising through ad servers, and subscription-based video-on-demand ('SVOD'), which the company plans to offer at competitive rates compared to other services. With this model completed, Bravo can bridge the gap until the company can ultimately create its own original content. Through the asset purchase agreement with Streaming TVEE, Inc., the company obtained exclusive rights, image and likeness, label waivers and exploitation rights for streaming of 117 high-definition music and comedy performances, each offering a director's cut and multiple camera perspectives.”

About Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience.

