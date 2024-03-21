No Funds To Be Released Till Model Code Is In Force: UP CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Navdeep Rinwa, has instructed all the district magistrates to ensure that no new fund was released from the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) or MLA Local Area Development Scheme for development work in any parliamentary or Assembly constituency till the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections was in force.

In a letter to the district magistrates/district election officers, the CEO told them to implement the MCC according to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC).

On March 16, along with the Lok Sabha election, the EC had also announced by-elections on four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadraul (Shahjahanpur), Lucknow East, Gaisari (Balrampur) and Duddhi (Sonbhadra), Rinwa said.

If a voter does not have Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the EC, he will have to submit alternative photo identity document to cast vote.

Rinwa said voters who were unable to produce their voter photo identity card will have to produce one of the 12 alternative photo identity documents to establish their identity.

Instructions have been given to all the district election officers in this regard, he added.

Rinwa said Aadhar card, MNREGA job card, passbook with photo issued by banks/post offices, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Labour Ministry, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register, Indian passport, pension documents with photograph and others were alternative documents.