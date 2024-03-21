Russia Deploys Two Kalibr-Carrying Submarines Off Crimea Coast, Ending Long Pause

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a month-long pause, Russia's Navy put two submarine missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea with the total volley of up to eight Kalibrs.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"After a month-long pause, the enemy put two submarine missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total volley of Kalibrs is up to eight missiles," the report says.

The rest of the enemy vessels remain at their bases, the Ukrainian military adds.

Defense Forces South have warned Ukrainians of the high level of missile threat.

"Be aware of the air raid alert. Take shelter quickly, do not neglect your own safety," the statement stresses.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after the loss of several warships in the Black Sea due to Ukrainian strikes, Russia is redeploying part of the Black Sea Fleet from occupied Crimea to mainland's Novorossiysk.

Photo: Defense Forces South