Russians Shell Farm In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled a farm in the border area of the Chernihiv region. No casualties were reported.

According to Ukrinform, the police of Chernihiv region reported this on Facebook.

"The enemy army has once again attacked civilians and an agricultural enterprise in one of the border villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. The explosions damaged outbuildings and workshops. Fortunately, people were not injured," the post says.

According to the police, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian shelling damaged a gas pipeline in the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi district, Chernihiv region.

Photo: Chernihiv region's police