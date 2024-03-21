Azerbaijan Army Holds Series Of Events On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the action plan approved by Azerbaijan's
Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a series of events
with regard to the Novruz holiday were held in types of troops, the
Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational
institutions of the Azerbaijan Army.
Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that during the
events, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people
Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives
for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the
Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a
military orchestra was performed.
Speakers at the festive events emphasized that the coming of
spring is celebrated joyfully and solemnly in Azerbaijan, and spoke
about the history of Novruz traditions. It was also stressed that
the Novruz holiday, which is one of the national and spiritual
values, and precious to the Azerbaijani nation and state.
It was noted that the congratulations of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of
the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev from the Victory Square in Khankendi
on the occasion of the Novruz holiday caused great inspiration of
the Azerbaijani people, including servicemen of the Azerbaijan
Army.
The congratulations of the President and Defense Minister were
conveyed to the servicemen to promote the national and moral
values, to further increase the fighting spirit and patriotism in
the events held in the military units stationed in the liberated
territories, and other areas.
The bands of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named
after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ideological and Cultural Center of the
Ganja Garrison presented concert programs.
Festive events were held in closed conditions in the military
units of the Azerbaijan Army in order to support health of
servicemen and to preserve military personnel from respiratory
viral infections.
As part of the events, the graves of Shehids (Martyrs) were
visited by the military personnel, the servicemen visited the
families of the Shehids (Martyrs), enquired about their concerns,
and presented holiday gifts.
At the meetings, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijani state
always pays tribute to the memory of Shehids, and provides great
attention and care to their families and relatives.
